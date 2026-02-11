Courtney Love makes first appearance since new report on Kurt Cobain's death

Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain's death may have been a homicide staged as a suicide, according to a new forensic report.

Nirvana broke through to mainstream pop success with the smash hit "Smells Like Teen Spirit," the first single from the band's second album, "Nevermind," released in 1991.

Kurt Cobain died at the age of 27 in 5 April 1997. His body was found at his Seattle apartment and his cause of death was ruled to be a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the face, as Cobain has been wrestling with drug abuse and depression for years.

A new independent investigation is reigniting debate over what truly happened, challenging the suicide ruling, and citing evidence of forced heroin overdose and how the suicide could be a staged homicide.

The forensic team has presented a peer-reviewed paper with evidence claiming that Cobain may have been confronted by one or more assailants, forcibly given a heroin overdose to "incapacitate him," and then shot in the head. They also claimed that the shotgun found in his hands was allegedly placed in his arms.

Independent researcher Michelle Wilkins, who worked with the team, told UK outlet the Daily Mail that forensic specialist Brian Burnett reviewed the crime scene evidence and the autopsy, and concluded that Cobain’s death was a homicide.

