Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on rumors questioning marriage to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is finally addressing the rumors doubting her bond with husband Nick Jonas.

In a recent chat with Variety, the Bollywood star called out people, "waiting" for her marriage "to implode."

She said, "We’re eight years in, if people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that’s their choice. I stopped thinking about it."

Reflecting on marrying Nick within six months of meeting, Priyanka noted, "When I first married him, I didn’t know if it was even real. This part of him. Because I was like this is crazy. This is put on. But Nick has this absolute sincerity. It inspires me every day in a profession which requires you to pivot and become whatever you need to put on. He’s constantly sincere.

"His parents are the most wonderful, levelheaded, absolute saints, so I can see where it comes from. But it’s such a disarming quality about him."

The Bluff actress further took a moment to react to how her marriage to Nick "rubbed people the wrong way."

"I think there was the intercultural nature of it — different countries, different religions, age gap. It was very hurtful," she told the outlet. "And we both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other, and we were like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ So it’s like water off a duck’s back now."

The couple also shares a four-year-old daughter, Malti.