Reese Witherspoon pays tribute to James Van Der Beek after his death
James Van Der Beek breathed his last on Wednesday after losing a battle to colorectal cancer
Reese Witherspoon has paid a heartfelt tribute to James Van Der Beek following his tragic death.
For those unversed, James breathed his last on Wednesday, February 11, after losing a battle to colorectal cancer. He was 48.
Last year, the actor shot his scenes for the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series Elle.
Reese, who serves as an executive producer on Elle, shared on her Instagram handle that she was “devastated” to hear about James' passing.
“What an extraordinary, talented man who also showed great kindness and grace in every action,” she penned alongside a picture of him.
“Praying all the angels watch over his family during this difficult time,” added Reese.
Actress Lexi Minetree, who plays the lead role in the Prime Video series, also expressed her sorrow over the passing of her co-star.
“Oh James…words cannot express how much you will be missed,” the 24-year-old penned on her Instagram Stories.
“Thank you for your strength of spirit and artistry," she added.
For those unversed, Elle will be released on Prime Video on July 1st.
