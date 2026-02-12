'Single' Zayn Malik shares whether he wants more kids

Zayn Malik, who is already a father to a daughter, revealed that he wants to welcome more children in the future.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the former One Direction member said he isn't opposed to having more kids in the future, but he needs his daughter Kai's approval before he does anything.

When Alex asked Zayn whether he wants to welcome more kids in the future, the Die For Me singer replied, "I do. Yeah."

"It's not something that, like, I'm actively trying to pursue, but, yeah, for sure, I would like more kids," he continued. "Obviously, Khai would have to approve too because she's got the highest opinion, you know?"

"But yeah, never say never," added Zayn.

For those unversed, Zayn already shares a 5-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Revealing how his daughter helps bring out his inner child, the Night Changes hitmaker said, "She's just kind of brought a lot of things back for me, like how much I enjoy doing them things, you know? During the day, watching cartoons, things like that, like watching films and just enjoying kiddie stuff with her.