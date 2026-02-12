Camila Cabello shares update on her hair two years after going platinum

Camila Cabello says her hair is finally back to health after what she jokingly calls “bleachgate.”

The 28-year-old singer shared an Instagram carousel on Wednesday, showing her natural dark brown hair and marking what she described as a year-long recovery process.

“It’s taken a year but my hair has finally started to forgive me for bleachgate,” she wrote, inviting followers to share hair-repair tips “like it’s group therapy.”

Cabello first debuted her platinum blonde transformation in February 2024, later explaining on Call Her Daddy that she wanted a dramatic physical change to reflect a period of “play” and “transformation” in her life. Her longtime dark hair, she said at the time, had been central to how both she and the public perceived her.

According to her colorist Nikki Lee, achieving the platinum shade required three appointments. But by December 2024, Cabello admitted the look had taken a toll. Speaking at the Tribeca Festival at Art Basel Miami Beach, she said the blonde began to feel dry and damaged. She added that going more than three shades lighter or darker for an extended period can “fry” hair. Cabello acknowledged she underestimated the long-term effects of bleaching dark hair and noted that rebuilding its health would take time.