Courteney Cox celebrates Jennifer Aniston’s 57th birthday with ‘Friends’ throwback

Courteney Cox has treated Friends fans with a nostalgic photo with Jennifer Aniston on her costar's 57th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Cox, 61, posted a throwback image of herself and Aniston on Wednesday as part of a carousel celebrating several Aquarius friends, including Laura Dern and Isla Fisher.

“Apparently Geminis like Aquarians! So many birthdays this month,” she wrote. “I’m so lucky to have these ‘air’ heads in my life.”

Aniston’s longtime friend Andrea Bendewald also shared a recent photo alongside a snapshot of the two as teenagers.

Aniston also received a shoutout from Reese Witherspoon, her The Morning Show costar, in an Instagram Reel. The clip opened with a Friends throwback of the pair as sisters Rachel and Jill Green, before cutting to a more recent photo of them as co-anchors Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy.

“Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston!” Witherspoon wrote. “From the Green sisters to news anchors, our conversations and laughter never stop.”

Ellen DeGeneres also joined in on the series of tributes for Aniston, posting a throwback clip from The Ellen DeGeneres Show featuring a playful on-air kiss with the actress.

“Happy birthday, Jen. I’m sending you a big kiss,” DeGeneres wrote in the caption.