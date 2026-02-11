Real reason Kim Kardashian is dating Lewis Hamilton

What Kim Kardashian really feels about Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian feels safe with Lewis Hamilton and enjoys her time with him.

According to insiders, the F1 racer makes Kardashian "feel safe," and she "and she genuinely enjoys spending time with him."

"There's a comfort level there, because they've known each other for years," the source told People. "Kim's gone on dates and met people over the years, but Lewis is the first guy she's really into in a long time. She always liked him. She's excited about their romantic connection."

Despite her excitement, the source says Kardashian is "just taking things moment by moment and seeing where it goes."

"Her life is very much centered in Los Angeles with her kids and work. She's not thinking about the future right now, or putting any pressure on it."

The SKIMS founder and the F1 champion made their romance public by attending the Super Bowl together on Sunday, Feb. 8. They sat in a suite at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., where her sister, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber were also present.

The next day, Kim shared a video of herself, Kylie and Khloe trying the "Titanic Challenge."

In the hilarious video, Kim and Kylie both tried to roll up backwards onto a standing Khloe’s legs and then stand on an angle. Both sisters failed to achieve the position.

In the background, a man’s voice could be heard cheering Kim and giving her directions on how to do it. Fans speculated that it was Lewis’ voice.

"We all heard Lewis Hamilton’s voice in the background right?," one fan wrote.

"Am I the only one who can hear Lewis’s laugh?" asked another fan.