James Van Der Beek’s family faces crisis after his death

James Van Der Beek's widow Kimberly Van Der Beek and their six kids are facing financial crises following his death.

Kimberly's pals created a GoFundMe portal for the family as they are facing an "uncertain future."

Van Der Beek passed away on Wednesday, February 11, due to complications from stage 3 colorectal cancer.

The post read, "In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds.

"They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead."

The fundraising appeal was made to cover basic living expenses of Kimberly and her kids: daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 12, Emilia, nine, and Gwendolyn, seven, and sons Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah, four.

"Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them," the post concluded.

Van Der Beek's death was announced by Kimberly on Instagram.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," Kimberly wrote.