Ariana Madix goes unfiltered about dating life

Ariana Madix says she’s never turned to dating apps, but she still has advice for anyone looking for love.

The 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum shared her two cents on the topic while speaking during her latest campaign with Fresh Step and Best Friends Animal Society.

As she made the admission that she has “never been on a dating app,” she encouraged singles to enjoy the process of dating.

“I’d say have fun,” Madix said. “Of course, you wanna find the love of your life… but at the same time, I think maybe have fun along the way.”

She added that dating can help people better understand what they want and don’t want in a partner, and may even lead to meaningful friendships.

Madix, who has been linked to boyfriend Daniel Wai since April 2023, also reflected on her past relationships, admitting she has had both “great guys” she wasn’t ready for and awkward dating moments of her own.

“I also have no game,” she joked, recalling instances where attempts to be “cute and funny” didn’t land as intended. Despite that, she said Wai appreciates her personality, suggesting that finding the right match makes all the difference.

Madix is currently partnering with Fresh Step and Best Friends Animal Society for a Valentine’s Day campaign encouraging singles to “date cats, not humans.”