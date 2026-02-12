Arden Cho shares update on search for ‘perfect’ wedding dress ahead of Italy ceremony

Arden Cho says wedding planning is in full swing as she prepares for a destination ceremony in Italy.

The 40-year-old actress shared the update at The Hollywood Reporter’s Nominees Night on February 10, revealing that she and her fiancé have secured a venue and date, though she is keeping further details private.

“We’ve booked a venue, and it’s in Italy,” she said, adding that she is now finalising colors, flowers, and overall themes.

Cho said she is also balancing preparations for her first Oscars appearance alongside it, as KPop Demon Hunters, in which she voices the lead character, earned nominations for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song.

While she has yet to choose her wedding gown, Cho admitted comfort will be a priority. “I want something that’s beautiful but also comfortable,” she explained.

Cho revealed that she is considering everything from a cinched, fitted silhouette to a larger, more dramatic dress. However, she admitted that practical details, such as being able to move easily and stand close to her fiancé, are shaping her decision.

She is also likely to have one outfit change, potentially opting for a convertible design that transitions into a shorter look for the reception.

Cho announced her engagement in April 2025, sharing photos from a March oceanside proposal. As for the guest list, she declined to reveal who will attend, joking that her extroverted fiancé may outnumber her when it comes to invites.