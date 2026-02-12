Mark Ruffalo urges fans to boycott top AI company boycott

Mark Ruffalo calls for boycott of ChatGPT over OpenAI's ties with ICE

Mark Ruffalo's dedication to activism, it appears, is as strong as his commitment to acting. The latest example is his call for a boycott of ChatGPT.



The reason, he explains, is that the chatbot's company, OpenAI, received funding from President Donald Trump and also powers ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

In response to the firm's growing ties with the current U.S. administration, Ruffalo urges his fans to join QuitGPT, a grassroots movement.

The platform became viral after Greg Brockman, OpenAI's president, donated $25 million to the pro-Trump Super PAC, MAGA Inc.

"ChatGPT’s president is Trump’s biggest donor. It’s time to boycott. To every artist who wants to fight back against AI and stand with Minneapolis: this is your chance. Join us at quitgpt.org," the caption of the post read.

The Marvel star, meanwhile, is calling for a boycott and also offering his fans alternative options.

"There are other other chat apps you can use that are actually just as good, or cheaper or more private that don’t fund evil in the world. Lumo from ProtonMail comes to mind but also DuckDuckGo. I am sure there are so many more."

Meanwhile, Ruffalo has reprised his Hulk character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film will debut in theatres on July 31.