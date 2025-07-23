Kate Hudson praises brother Oliver for being rock during tough times

Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver Hudson recently discussed their close sibling bond on their podcast, Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson.

When asked to share a moment when they "really leaned on each other," Kate revealed that her brother was a rock for her during her divorce from Chris Robinson in 2007.

"For me, with you in my divorce with having Ryder and being a working mom, I felt like you really stepped up without me asking," Kate said, praising Oliver for being there for her and her son Ryder.

"You just stepped up as Uncle Ollie and was really there for us and Ryder. I think that period of time, you really stepped up for me without me even having to ask for it," she continued. "In reflection, you were so stable for Ryder and myself. We had so much fun, and we created fun times with the kids."

Kate, 46, has a blended family with three children: Ryder, 21, with ex-husband Chris Robinson; Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 14, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy; and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 6, with current fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

In a June 2024 conversation with People magazine, Kate opened up about her blended family, expressing that they are "very connected" and "very close." "Love can change form. It’s interesting when you have that modern family; there’s so much love for all the kids," she said.

Oliver, 48, shared that there are "micro leanings" that happen between him and his sister all the time. "There’s little things that happen. It’s not these big catastrophic events where it’s like, ‘Here, put your head on my shoulder.' It's the little things," he said.