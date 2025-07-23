Pete Davidson over the moon about becoming father

Pete Davidson is beaming with joy as he prepares to welcome his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

The 31-year-old comedian expressed his excitement at the New York City premiere of his new film, The Home, saying, "I'm very lucky and very, very happy."

Davidson's comments mark his first public remarks since Hewitt announced their pregnancy on July 16.

The comedian revealed that becoming a father is a lifelong dream he's eager to fulfill. "I'm looking forward to being able to take care of something and show it the childhood I didn’t have," he said.

"I assume you just try to give them what you didn’t have, and what you didn’t like, not do it." His friends, including Adam Sandler, have been supportive, with Sandler offering valuable advice.

"Everybody's just been super excited for me, because they know it's been my dream," Davidson shared. "They all just have been like, 'You're going to be great at this. It's the best thing you'll ever do in your life.'"

Hewitt, 29, announced the pregnancy with a humorous Instagram post featuring a sonogram picture, captioning it, "Welp now everyone knows we had sex."

According to insiders, the couple is thrilled about starting a family. "They're both very nurturing people and are very, very happy together and to be starting a family," a source told People magazine.

Davidson's journey to fatherhood is particularly meaningful, given his own challenging childhood after losing his father, firefighter Scott Davidson, in the 9/11 attacks.