‘Dancing With the Stars’ family eagerly awaits new adorable addition

Derek Hough shares delightful news after wife’s health scare

The Dancing With the Stars family is eagerly preparing to welcome an adorable addition to the stage.

The legendary dancer and celebrity choreographer Derek Hough announced in a joint instagram post with his wife Hayley Elbert that their first baby is on his way.

Sharing a heartwarming clip that opened with the pro dancer walking toward his beloved wife, the couple captioned the post, "We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small [red heart emoji]."

The comments section was filled with warm wishes and congratulatory messages and among them one comment from the official account of DWTS read, "Looks like we have a little dancer on the way! [teary eyes and celebration emoji]."

In the sweet video Elbert’s burgeoning bump was visible beneath her white, body-hugging dress.

Hough and Elbert met through the dancing show and started dating around 2015. The six time mirrorball trophy winner and the background dancer got engaged in 2022 and tied the knot in August 2023.

In late 2023, Elbert faced a serious health scare requiring emergency brain surgery, prompting Hough to pause his tour.

She later recovered and returned to dancing, completing their own Symphony of Dance tour.