Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning to star in ‘The Nightingale’, first movie together

Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning to star in ‘The Nightingale’ together

Dakota and Elle Fanning are finally stepping into the spotlight together, and this time, they’ll be sharing the screen in a project that’s close to both their hearts.

The real-life sisters are officially teaming up for their first on-screen collaboration in the film adaptation of The Nightingale, based on Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel.

Sony Pictures confirmed the exciting news in a joint Instagram post with the Fanning sisters, writing, “For the first time ever, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are set to star in a film together.”

While the two appeared in I Am Sam back in 2001, Elle only played the younger version of Dakota’s character, meaning the upcoming movie will mark the first time they actually appear together on screen.

In addition to starring in the film, Dakota, 31, and Elle, 27, are also producing it through their company, Lewellen Pictures.

Set in France during World War II, The Nightingale follows the emotional and turbulent journey of two sisters, a fitting narrative for the Fanning duo, who have shared a close bond both personally and professionally throughout their lives.

The film is currently scheduled for release in February 2027.

Despite growing up in the same industry, Dakota said their relationship has always been grounded in support, not rivalry.

“We have a very playful relationship, but we're not competitive,” she told E! News last May. “We were never competitive growing up.”

She went on to reflect on how their personalities balance one another out.

“We have really different personalities too, so I think that's also helpful. We like different things.” Still, Dakota acknowledged that their deep understanding of one another has been a constant source of strength.

“I definitely just feel fortunate to have a sister period. And then to have a sister that fully understands every aspect of my life brings a sense of calm that I don't even know that I have a full understanding of just because it has always been the way that it is.”

She added, “Just being able to have an understanding of what each other are going through and not having to explain certain things—it’s very nice.”