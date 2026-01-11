'Hunger Games' star Elle Fanning reveals her goals for 2026

Elle Fanning has opened up about her roles in Sentimental Value and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and revealed what she's leaving behind in 2025.

Speaking with People Magazine at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her film Sentimental Value, Fanning admitted that she's trying to "stay more present" in 2026.

"I think I'm a big dreamer, which is good, but then I can kind of think into the future too much and spiral, so I need to, like, live in the moment," the actress said.

Furthermore, Fanning also talked about her role in the film Sentimental Value, for which she received the International Star Award, saying, "I feel like people have a very emotional response to this movie."

"I think that it's kind of universal … People have come out of the theater and, you know, said that they hadn't talked to their parents in a long time, and they finally talked to [them] after just seeing our film. So that's a beautiful thing," she added.

On the other hand, Elle Fanning offered a glimpse into her role in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel. "That world is so great. And I got a little taste of some good costumes … I have a lot of selfies on my phone," she said.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to release on November 20, 2026.