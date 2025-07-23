Coldplay pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with emotional performance

Coldplay dedicated their cover of Black Sabbath's iconic ballad Changes to the late Ozzy Osbourne during their concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Tuesday, July 22.

The tribute came just hours after Osbourne's family confirmed his passing at the age of 76.

"We'd like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and character called gift to the world who was Ozzy Osbourne," Chris Martin said, sending love to Osbourne's family.

After performing the song, Martin added, "Ozzy, we love you, wherever you're going." The emotional performance was captured by fans and shared on social media, showcasing the band's respect for the heavy metal legend.

Ozzy Osbourne was a pioneering figure in heavy metal, known for his work as the frontman of Black Sabbath. Born on December 3, 1948, in Birmingham, England, Osbourne helped shape the genre with the band's doomsday lyrics, detuned riffs, and plodding tempos.

Despite his struggles with health issues, including Parkinson's disease, Osbourne continued to perform and entertain his fans until the end.

Earlier this month, Yungblud performed a cover of Changes at Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning benefit concert in Birmingham, UK. Proceeds from the concert went to support Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorns Children's Hospice.

Following Osbourne's passing, Yungblud shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, saying, "I didn’t think you would leave so soon... I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage."

Osbourne's family released a statement on July 22, announcing his passing and asking for respect for their privacy during this difficult time. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the statement read.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love."