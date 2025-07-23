Benny Blanco unveils Taylor Swift’s unique gift to Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift sends meaningful present on Selena Gomez’s 33rd birthday

Taylor Swift knows how to make her bff, Selena Gomez’s day special as she celebrates her 33rd birthday and she showed up.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who is known for her knack of baking, took to the kitchen on Selena’s birthday and made her a homemade loaf of sourdough bread.

Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 22nd, and revealed Swift’s present on his Story.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker sent a basket of fresh bread with a handwritten note, as well as a candle.

The handwritten note read, “Homemade sourdough” and “For Selena + Benny,” ending with a hand-drawn heart.

Another playful message read, “It’s a loaf story,” which referred to the Grammy winner’s 2008 hit track, Love Story.

The Eras Tour performer concluded the note with, “Love, Taylor.”

Sending a homemade gift was not the only way Swift celebrated Gomez’s birthday, but she also attended the Only Murders In the Building star’s pre-birthday party on Sunday.

The Lover songstress was seen posing with Gomez in the carousel she shared from her birthday party on July 20th.

Swift has turned her friends into admirers of her baking as she seems to love sending homemade treats over to them.

Back in May, she sent Pop-Tarts with her boyfriend Travis Kelce for the crew who was working with him on a photoshoot.