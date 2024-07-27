Firerose breaks silence after Billy Ray Cyrus audio leak scandal

Firerose reacts to Billy Ray Cyrus audio leak

Firerose got candid about “healing” seemingly from the damage caused by the scandal that incudes a audio leak with a heated exchange with Billy Ray Cyrus.



“This week has been monumental in many ways and I’m so appreciative of the outpouring of support,” Firerose, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, July 26.

“There are so many great experts, books & resources on healing. I promise there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Dr. Ramani is a great place to start.”

The pop singer also tagged the Instagram accounts @healing.after.a.narcissist and @covert_narcissist_info in the post.

Firerose broke her silence after two days the Daily Mail got a grip and shared the audio of her and Cyrus, 62, quarrelling about when to leave for a performance.

“Now I’m really f–king pissed. You once again showed me you will not listen. I don’t know who the f–k you think you are but you will not f–king listen,” Cyrus scolded Firerose, who asked him to “please stop screaming” at her.

Cyrus seemed to go verbally berserk calling Firerose a “f–king selfish bitch” who isn’t “real smart.”

“You cannot continue to walk all over me and think that I’m going to go out in public with your dumb ass and f–king have you do this s–t anywhere you want in front of whomever,” he said.