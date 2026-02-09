Drew Barrymore responds to 'Charlie's Angels' costar's comments about her

Drew Barrymore gushes over Charlie’s Angels costar’s kind words

Sean Whalen and Drew Barrymore are remembering their kindness to each other.

In late 2025, Whalen gushed over his experienc playing Barrymore's Josie Gellar’s assistant in the 1999 film Never Been Kissed. He praised the actress for being considerate during her first time producing.

The Drew Barrymore Show's Drew's News segment Panelist Ross Matthews told Barrymore about her costar’s kind words and the Fifty First Dates star showered praise on him in return.

"Sean, he was a really amazing working actor and he was sort of everywhere at the time. He was a very hot person to be able to work alongside of, and then he was like a big muse to my partner Nan [Nancy Juvonen] and I, and we asked him to do Charlie's Angels as well," she said.

"He's just someone that I loved being around. I think he's very funny and talented and I'm so glad that he remembers that," she added.

Just as the actress said that, Whalen called the show for a chat with her.

"I heard that you had said such nice things and that means so much to me because I always felt like we were in it together," she told him. "We were just kids, you, me and Nan, trying to make fun, good movies together."

The actor said he "was blown away" by the way she advocatedfor him on the set of Never Been Kissed.

"I was just a young, goofy kid and you had no reason to do that," he added.

"I was a young, goofy kid too! And you know, it all felt like such high stakes, those first chances where you have to prove yourself. And if it doesn't go honestly the right way, you really, in our job and in this industry, most likely don't get a second chance to do it," Drew Barrymore replied.