Kaley Cuoco reveals why fiance Tom Pelphrey sleeps in seperate room

Kaley Cuoco reveals unconventional approach with fiancé, Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is sharing her unconventional sleeping arranegment with fiancé, Tom Pelphrey.

Cuoco appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, Feb. 9, and revealed that Tom sleeps in the guest room and not with her in their bedroom.

The Vanished star explained that she and the Ozark star have completely different sleeping routines: she’s an early bird and he’s a night owl. After struggling with his sleep due to the presence of their dogs, daughter Matilda, and Cuoco, the actor decided to sleep in a different room.

"He writes at night. He reads, It's his quiet time," Cuoco said of her fiancé. "So he's up late and wakes up late on a non-working day. We established this from day one. I go to bed early, and I wake up early. We're totally on different sleeping schedules."

"He was like, 'I can't do this anymore.' And I'm like, 'I understand.' So he started sleeping in the guest room," the Big Bang Theory star shared, calling the move a "game changer."

She shared that he brought the matter up in couple’s therapy and her initial reaction wasn’t nice.

"We do couples therapy, and we love it," Cuoco said. "So he brings us up. At first, I'm like, 'What will people think?’ And he's like, 'I never see you at night.' I don't see him. It's not our sexy time. We don't cuddle. Yeah. We don't see each other at night. He goes, 'Why do you care?' And I sat there and I went, 'God, I don't care.' And he goes, 'Let's try it.'"

The Based on a True Story actress noted that it doesn’t mean that Tom has moved out of the bedroom but that he just sleeps in the other room.

She called it the "best decision we ever made," adding, "It works great for us. We're, like, so much happier."