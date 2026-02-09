Brooklyn Beckham brutally cuts off inner circle amid feud with David, Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly cut ties with several longtime friends amid ongoing war with his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

According to a report, it has left them blindsided with an insider saying it shows his “bizarre” behaviour amid very public family rift.

They shared thar Brooklyn has ditched former pals including Gordon Ramsay’s twins Jack and Holly, Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie, and Selena Gomez since marrying Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Even former classmate Anais Gallagher, who attended his wedding and shared a close relationship with him, claimed she was blocked after criticizing his photography book.

An insider told The Sun, “She was really blindsided when she realised that he had blocked her.

“Anais is pretty sure it’s because he’s worried she’s going to spill the beans about what went on. But that’s not her style,” they added.

“If you’ve ever crossed him, he won’t forget — and as the war with his parents drags on, he’s taking note on who has his back and who clearly doesn’t.”

In a lengthy post against his famous parents, Brooklyn wrote, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into."