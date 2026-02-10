Keke Palmer reveals how motherhood prepared her for 'The Burbs' role

Keke Palmer has opened up about postpartum, sharing how motherhood prepared her for the latest role.

Ahead of her upcoming project, The Burbs, the actress told People Magazine about how she channeled her own motherhood journey for the role.

Palmer said, "I definitely did. I mean, I think postpartum is something that we think just happens in the beginning after a mom has a baby, but it's like a lifelong thing."

"So, I think going back to that beginning stage of remembering what it was like when my son Leodis was first born and just that protectiveness and how it became something that made every bit of danger become that much more fearful and that much more large," she added.

The actress, who shares son Leodis with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, went on to add, "And I think the reality for [my character] Samira is that the danger is real, but where it's placed and how to engage with it is the part that becomes difficult, especially after becoming a new mom."

"But I definitely related it to just that protectiveness," she noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Keke Palmer also revealed on Today recently that playing a mother in The Burbs "gave me so much more than I knew it would."

"I guess I should have expected it. After you have kids, it really does expand your heart in a way you can’t imagine until it happens. And so, I definitely put that into the character Samira for sure," she added.