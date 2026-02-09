Taylor Swift set to make biggest cut from her wedding guest: Blake Lively or Ryan Reynolds

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been hard at work it seems, working on her guest list and all the bells and whistles for her wedding to the NFL star Travis Kelce.

However, some not-so fun parts also decided to hop on her agenda as she is finalizing her guest list because sources claim Blake Lively, one of her long-time friends may not make the cut.

For those unversed the woes revolving Taylor and Blake have been pretty public, and started back when her texts talking about having a few ‘dragons’ behind her, were revealed as part of the case against Justin Baldoni from It Ends With Us.

Even Ryan Reynolds might get the boot because it appears her biggest motivation is having a “drama-free day”. Which translates to no invite being extended to Ryan or Blake, as she is said to have no trust left in them, according to celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter.

Since the entire drama went public it’s said Taylor’s been feeling exposed and even violated because the comments “crossed a line for her.”

“There’s no ‘will she or won’t she’. She won’t,” they added as well before admitting that the Boldoni drama isn’t the only reason for this decision, in fact the “emotional gap” was there for a long time so with everything now stacked up “rebuilding trust doesn’t feel possible right now.”