Cardi B and Stefon Diggs spark breakup rumours after Super Bowl LX

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have fueled breakup speculation after Super Bowl LX, after fans noticed the pair had unfollowed each other on social media.

The rumored split comes shortly after the couple welcomed a baby boy in November 2025. Neither Cardi nor Diggs has publicly addressed the status of their relationship.

The timing raised eyebrows, as Diggs’ team had just fallen short in the championship game. Meanwhile, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, appeared to leave Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara early, later posting a video of herself singing along to Bad Bunny from inside her car shortly after the halftime show.

Cardi also made a brief cameo during the halftime performance, which was headlined by Bad Bunny, alongside Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Alix Earle, and Jessica Alba.

Signs of tension surfaced even before the game, when Cardi gave a curt response of “Good luck” to an ESPN reporter who asked if she had any words for Diggs ahead of the Super Bowl.

Just two weeks earlier, the rapper had attended the AFC Championship game, where she was seen celebrating on the field with Diggs after his team secured its Super Bowl berth.

The couple’s baby boy is Diggs’ sixth child. Cardi also shares three children, including Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, with her estranged husband, Offset.