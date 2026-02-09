Shakira slips hard on stage during life show

Shakira took painful fall onstage but refused to stop the show!

On Saturday night, during her concert in El Salvador as part of her Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, the global superstar proved why she is one of the most respected performers in the music industry.

While performing her hit track Si Te Vas at the Jorge El Magico Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador, Shakira slipped when she was running across the stage.

The unexpected fall left fans stunned, but the singer immediately bounced back. She leaped to her feel and reassured the crowd, jokingly saying, "Ouch, what a fall!"

Furthermore, following the concert, Shakira reshared the viral video to her story and told her fans "not to worry" as she is made of "rubber."

However, fans appreciated the singer's professionalism with one stating online, "Shakira has overcome worse falls and always manages to rise like a phoenix!"

"Poor thing but that can happen to anyone, let's go Shakira!" the user added.

Another went on to note, "Super agile in getting up quickly and continuing the show."

It is pertinent to mention that Shakira kicked off the latest leg of her Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in the Central American country. She is set to perform shows on 12, 14 and 15 February before travelling to Mexico.