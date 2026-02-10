David Thewlis gets candid about Remus Lupin fans in 'Harry Potter'

David Thewlis on Remus Lupin fans: 'I love meeting them'

In 2011, David Thewlis last played Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter franchise. Decades later, fans still admire his werewolf character, and the actor loves meeting them.



"It is nice because with Harry Potter, it's kids," he tells Screen Time, adding, "And kids get very kind of impressed and very overawed, and it's very nice to make kids happy."

Despite such an outpouring of love, Thewlis does not like speculation about whether he will appear in the Harry Potter reboot show. In fact, he says he became "sick" of it.

His reasoning for not reprising his role is simple. Firstly, he is 62; that age is too old for the werewolf character. Then, the second one is that he doesn't want to do it even if offered.

"I feel like I'd be far too old to play my original character, and, no, I wouldn't want to go back into it. I've had quite enough of that. I'm sick of talking about it, quite honestly."

It is worth noting that Thewlis skipped HBO Max's 2022 reunion special Return to Hogwarts.

Besides Thewlis's lack of interest in reprising Remus Lupin, Iwan Rheon – best known for playing Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones – is voicing the werewolf character in Harry Potter's audiobooks by Audible.

In the HBO TV adaptation, it is not clear who will play the role because it has not been cast yet.

In the meantime, Harry Potter is expected to air in 2027.