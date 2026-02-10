Bad Bunny stunned Jennifer Grey so much she named dog after him

'My dog's name is Benito:' Jennifer Grey reveals naming dog after Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show is over. But its ripple effect is on a fever pitch as the Latin singer's show moved people in different ways.



Jennifer Grey, the star of Dirty Dancing, illustrates this example. The Puerto Rican musician's performance so inspired her that she named her dog after him.

“I first laid on @badbunnypr in 2022. Suffice it to say…I was shooketh. Then 10 days ago, this little guy showed up and has stolen my heart," she pens on Instagram, uploading a picture with Bunny.

The star continues, "Please meet Benito, a name inspired by the miraculous and soulful #BenitoBowl, a powerful exaltation of love unity and joy #BenitoBowl #loveismorepowerfulthanhate."

In the meantime, Grey, best known for portraying Frances “Baby” Houseman in Dirty Dancing, is set to star in the film's sequel, but Lionsgate delayed the release date due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

Regarding the theatrical release, Grey previously said, “I can’t tell you much about Dirty Dancing as I’m not going to make promises. I’m just waiting for them to really nail it down as it has to be right."

It is worth noting that Dirty Dancing, released in 1987, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the film’s track I’ve Had.