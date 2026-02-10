Alix Earle and Tom Brady’s relationship status revealed after cosy Super Bowl 2026 outing

The nature of Alix Earle and Tom Brady’s relationship has reportedly been clarified after their closely watched Super Bowl 2026 weekend appearances.

A source told People on Monday that the TikTok star, 25, and the former NFL quarterback, 48, are “hooking up” after reigniting romance rumours at a Super Bowl-related party in San Francisco.

Speculation intensified over the weekend when Earle and Brady were seen together at a private bash, where the pair appeared relaxed and animated on the dance floor. Brady was visibly smiling as Earle danced nearby, holding a drink.

After the event, Earle shared that she “didn’t go to bed until 6 a.m.,” telling followers, “We have been having the best weekend ever. The party last night... there was this big dance floor. Everyone was dancing.”

Despite the late night, Earle said she was up early for Super Bowl LX and later participated in Bad Bunny’s halftime show performance.

Brady, now Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst, and Earle began the weekend attending the Madden Bowl on Friday, though they arrived separately and posed individually on the red carpet. They were later spotted at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party, which was also attended by Jay-Z and Kendall Jenner.

Earle ended her two-year relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios in December. She and Brady first sparked dating rumors after being seen together at a New Year’s Eve party in St. Barts, where they reportedly spent time dancing and later stepped away together.

Brady, who finalised his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in 2022, has not publicly commented on his relationship status.