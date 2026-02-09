Epstein files: Anne Hathaway mentioned as highly desired guest for Bill Gates?

The latest batch of Epstein files released by the US Justice Department has shaken the world, putting high profile celebrities, royals, businessmen and politicians under scrutiny.

In online discussions on the, false claims have also been made about some people including Hollywood celebrities.

One such claim was made about Anne Hathaway, stating she was mentioned in Epstein files "as highly desired guest for Bill Gates."

A video with this claim has racked up millions of views on social media especially, X.

However, the actress's name appears in the files but not in the way the viral clip claims.

Anne Hathaway was mentioned in one Epstein email from 2014 where the late sex offender himself suggested a list of celebrities as potential invitees for a Bill Gates–related fundraiser, sent to Boris Nikolić, an associate of Bill Gates.

There's no evidence she was a "highly desired guest for Bill Gates" or that she was contacted or attended the event.

The US Justice Department on January 30, 2026 published millions of new files related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a reflection of the elite circles Epstein inhabited, the documents included mentions of many prominent figures in politics, business and entertainment, including US President Trump, who was friends with Epstein years before his crimes came to light.