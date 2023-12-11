Meghan Markle branded ‘mastermind’ behind 'Endgame' drama

Meghan Markle’s ex pal Lizzie accused her of being the mastermind behind the drama which ensued after Omid Scobie’s controversial book Endgame.
As per Mirror, Lizzie claimed that the Duchess of Sussex helped her "mouthpiece," who made explosive claims about the royal family in his new book.
The former friend said, "This is another attempt to put a firework into the Royal Family and split them up accusing King Charles and Catherine of being racist."
Lizzie continued, "Meghan won't be the top dog. If she's welcomed back, it'll just mean another book."
For the unversed, Omid in the Dutch version of his book allegedly revealed the names of two royal figures who were involved in racist conversations about Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie.
Lizzie criticised the royal author who first denied his involvement in the 'racist royals' name reveal, however, he later admitted to including the names in drafts.
She compared Omid's unpleasant move with the former Suits actress, saying, "This is just like when Meghan said sorry to a court after 'forgetting' she gave the clearance for her former staff to brief Scobie on Finding Freedom."
Notably, the Duchess' old pal showered praise on Princess Kate. She stated, "Catherine has never put a foot wrong and has been the backbone of the future of the Royal Family."
Cardi B, Offset recently sparked split rumours after seemingly throwing shade at each other on social media
Jungkook is set to begin his military duty from Monday, December 11, alongside Jimin, V and RM
BTS V will serve as active-duty soldiers for 18 months along with RM, Jungkook and Jimin
Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum announced London’s birth just weeks ago
Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian celebrates their son Saint's eighth birthday in lavish theme
Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift attended the NFL star’s Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills