Meghan Markle branded ‘mastermind’ behind 'Endgame' drama

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s ex pal Lizzie accused her of being the mastermind behind the drama which ensued after Omid Scobie’s controversial book Endgame.



As per Mirror, Lizzie claimed that the Duchess of Sussex helped her "mouthpiece," who made explosive claims about the royal family in his new book.



The former friend said, "This is another attempt to put a firework into the Royal Family and split them up accusing King Charles and Catherine of being racist."

Lizzie continued, "Meghan won't be the top dog. If she's welcomed back, it'll just mean another book."



For the unversed, Omid in the Dutch version of his book allegedly revealed the names of two royal figures who were involved in racist conversations about Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie.



Lizzie criticised the royal author who first denied his involvement in the 'racist royals' name reveal, however, he later admitted to including the names in drafts.



She compared Omid's unpleasant move with the former Suits actress, saying, "This is just like when Meghan said sorry to a court after 'forgetting' she gave the clearance for her former staff to brief Scobie on Finding Freedom."



Notably, the Duchess' old pal showered praise on Princess Kate. She stated, "Catherine has never put a foot wrong and has been the backbone of the future of the Royal Family."

