Justin Timberlake blasted for trying to get away with DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake gets slammed by fans

Justin Timberlake gets slammed by fans and critics alike after the singer’s lawyer claimed that he was “not intoxicated” on the evening of his DWI arrest in the Hamptons in, June in a court hearing on Friday.



According to a court document, Timberlake got busted on June 18 about 12:30 when a Sag Harbor Village Police Department officer pulled him over in New York's Hamptons, after he allegedly ran a stop sign and steered out of his lane while driving a 2025 BMW X7.

The celebrity was then charged with a misdemeanour of driving while intoxicated even though he claimed to have had only one martini and to be accompanying some companions home.

Critics rushed to social media to call out the star for trying to play it safe.

“Wink wink right ????? Let’s prove one more time to the world ‘if you have enough money and influence I get to embarrass a cop and get away with anything’ way too loser,” one bluntly wrote.

Another penned, “If he wasn't intoxicated why did he refuse breathalyzer testing? If I were not intoxicated and had one drink I would have no issue taking one.”

“In another words, it’s the cops fault how there can be working that night and stop a car ran a stop sign and he knew who Justin Timberlake was and he targeted him. Is that what he’s saying????? Shame on Justin Timberlake,” a third took the shot.