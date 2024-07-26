Katy Perry’s honest admission about moving to UK with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry gets candid about moving to UK with Orlando Bloom: Deets inside

Katy Perry has recently admitted she’s thinking to move to the United Kingdom with her fiancé Orlando Bloom in the future.



Speaking on BBC One’s The One Show on July 25, Katy, who is busy promoting her upcoming music album 143, revealed that she and Orlando could move to the UK.

“I love London… beyond Santa Barbara, my hometown, Orlando and I spend so much time in London and lately we’ve been thinking about maybe splitting our time,” said the Fireworks hit-maker.

Katy continued, “We would love to, we love it so much. It's all just so refined.”

“We spent all day in Hyde Park yesterday, we went to the Princess Diana playground. It’s great for kids. She literally went to a dinosaur-themed high tea today, I mean, where else can you do that?” stated the songstress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Katy discussed about her new single Woman’s World from her new album, which debuted at number 63 in the US chart and 47 in the UK.

Former American Idol judge shared, “I am super grateful and excited after releasing the song.”

Meanwhile, Katy explained her inspiration behind the album's unusual title on Instagram.

“I don't know about you, but 143 for me is a message from my angels. It means I love you in some digital language,” said the singer.

Katy noted, “But it's a symbol that I get and have received in some of my hardest moments and it was something that started coming to me about two-and-a-half years ago.”

“I see 143 everywhere and not just like on the phone, even though that's always a good sign, but I see it everywhere,” she added.