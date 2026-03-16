How Brooklyn Beckham feels about his family 'crossing boundaries' with 27th birthday tributes

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly still facing "harassment" even after his bombshell statement against his family.

The aspiring chef received several tributes from his family on turning 27 on March 4, despite his public estrangement from the Beckham clan.

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Just earlier this year, the eldest child and son of Victoria and David Beckham, announced he wasn't interested in reconciling with his family and called them out for sabotaging his marriage to Nicola Peltz, 30. He had also sent a legal notice to his parents for trying to engage with him via social media posts.

Receiving a series of birthday tributes from his parents, David and Victoria, and his younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz, has reportedly left Brooklyn "fuming".

"For Brooklyn, those posts crossed a boundary – he felt they were more about image than about him. He thinks they were shared for the public, but Brooklyn feels the posts ruined his day and that they turned his birthday back into a public spectacle. He sees it as harassment," an insider told Closer.

Despite the tension, David shared a childhood photo of Brooklyn and wrote, “27 today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you.” Victoria also posted the same image along with a separate picture of the pair together, writing that they loved him.

Brooklyn’s brothers also posted birthday messages online, with Romeo sharing a throwback photo and Cruz writing that he loved his older sibling.

However, Brooklyn did not acknowledge the family’s posts. Instead, he celebrated privately in Los Angeles with Nicola, who shared a video showing decorations at their home and a box of doughnuts prepared for his birthday.

Sources claim Brooklyn currently wants distance from his family and believes stepping back will give everyone time to process the situation. They added that continued public messages from his parents make it harder for him to move forward and that he would prefer to be left alone while he focuses on his wellbeing.

The reported feud between Brooklyn and the Beckham family is believed to have begun around the time of his and Nicola’s 2022 wedding and has intensified over the past year. Brooklyn has since missed several family events, including celebrations for David’s 50th birthday and his knighthood.