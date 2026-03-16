Barry Keoghan makes rare confession about Jessie Buckley's 'Hamnet' after her Oscar win

Barry Keoghan has come forward to shower his fellow Iris actress, Jessie Buckley, with praise after her 2026 Oscar win.

For those unaware, Buckley has secured the Best Actress Award for her performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, a 2025 historical drama film based on Maggie O'Farrell’s 2020 novel of the same name.

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The 36-year-old Irish actress and singer was nominated along with Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, Emma Stone for Bugonia, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, and Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

While conversing with BBC’s Colin Paterson on the Vanity Fair red carpet, Keoghan said, "What’s up Jessie, well done, bring it home.”

He went on to show his pride in Buckley by saying, "I’m proud, I’m really really proud, amazing.”

Considering the staggering level of success Irish actors have achieved, The Batman star called his fellow country artists “true storytellers” because “you read all the names that have been nominated, for such a small island.”

He revealed, “I am massively, massively proud of Jessie. I went to see Hamnet at the premiere and I couldn’t stop crying.”

“When it was finished I had to rush out because I couldn’t stop thinking of my little boy, everyone was sobbing,” Barry Keoghan confessed.

It is important to note that Hamnet depicts the life of eminent English playwright and poet William Shakespeare [played by Paul Mescal] and his wife Agnes after the death of their son Hamnet [played by Noah Casford Jupe].