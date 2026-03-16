Conan O'Brien breaks the internet with Epstein file joke at 2026 Oscars

Conon O’Brien didn’t hold back while hosting the 2026 Oscars.

In his opening monologue, he cracked a joke about recent British arrests beginning by pointing out that no British star had been nominated in the Best Actor or Actress categories for the first time in many years.

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He then quipped: "A British spokesperson said: 'Yeah but at least we arrest our pedophiles...'"

The light-hearted dig follows the recent arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for misconduct in a public office following the release of the Epstein files.

His arrest was not connected to any allegation of s*xual misconduct. However, it did reignite calls for accountability from Epstein's survivors and US lawmakers, who demanded a full investigation into the late sex offender's many high-profile associates in the US.

Andrew's arrest came after months of speculation about his relationship with his deceased pedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein.

However, the Mirror reports that the former prince has consistently and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

It is also pertinent to mention that Conan was announced to be returning for this year's ceremony just two days after he hosted last year's Academy Awards.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and its president, Janey Yang, said it was an "honour" to work with him in 2025.

They described him as "the perfect host – skillfully guiding us through the evening with humour, warmth and reverence."

Meanwhile Conan O’Brien quipped at the time: "The only reason I'm hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech," taking a swipe at The Brutalist star's lengthy acceptance speech after he won Best Actor. The star had spoken for so long that the orchestra attempted to play him off, when Adrien then told them to stop, declaring: "I've done this before."