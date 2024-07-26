Meghan Markle's sweet gesture shows she's not about money

Meghan Markle's gesture reflects her values beyond financial concerns

Meghan Markle recently made an understated but significant gesture of support during her latest appearance, which went largely unnoticed, according to sources.



The Duchess of Sussex promoted a new makeup line by her friend Victoria Jackson, who lives in Montecito near Meghan and Prince Harry. Jackson has recently relaunched her iconic 1980s brand, "No Makeup Makeup."

At the ESPY Awards, where Prince Harry received the controversial Pat Tillman Award for his service, Meghan wore Jackson's makeup products. The award, which honors individuals exemplifying a commitment to service, faced criticism when Pat Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman, called Harry’s selection “divisive.”

Following the event, Meghan's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, who also did her wedding makeup in 2018, shared Meghan’s look on social media. Victoria Jackson posted a screenshot of Martin’s post, commenting, “You look stunning, Meghan!”



"Thank you @danielmartin so much for your support with No Makeup Makeup’s red carpet debut! Xo Victoria."

Sources close to the duchess told The Mail she plugged the makeup purely out of friendship, and that no money was involved.

They said: "She and Victoria have been friends for years.

"She loves the product, and this wasn’t a paid promotion."

Jackson, 68, graciously permitted Meghan to use her home for a 2022 photo shoot with The Cut Magazine and is a prominent member of the Duchess of Sussex’s inner circle. The two were introduced by feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Meghan also celebrated her 41st birthday at Jackson’s ranch in Santa Barbara, close to Montecito.

Later this year, Meghan is expected to launch her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.