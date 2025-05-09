Kelly Clarkson likely to be replaced by THIS TV legend

Kelly Clarkson is likely to be replaced by a TV legend on her NBC talk show.

A source revealed to Page Six that Hoda Kotb is among the top names being mentioned about to step in for Kelly.

“There's a long list of names and Hoda is part of that list,” said an insider on May 8.

The source told the outlet, “NBC never wanted Hoda to leave. The question is, would Hoda want to do it?”

“Hoda’s good reputation, built-in support from Today show viewers and strong track record makes her an ideal candidate to replace the outgoing Kelly,” mentioned an insider.

The source further said, “Hoda ticks a lot of boxes. She’s an Egyptian, older Kelly Clarkson.”

“Hoda is well-liked by the higher-ups and already has close relationships with executives,” remarked an insider.

The source added that Kelly’s TV career is linked to her music career.

“If the album doesn't do well, she might want to keep her talk show but she has a lot going on and the timing may be right for the next chapter,” spilled an insider.

Meanwhile, the source noted, “Maria Shriver was also named as a potential Kelly replacement.”