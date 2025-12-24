Kendall Jenner reveals first look at $23M Montecito ranch

Kendall Jenner gives peek into Montecito ranch on social media

During the holiday season, Kendall Jenner is offering a first look at a ranch she bought in Montecito for $23 million.



In a series of snaps, the supermodel shows the minimalist decorations for the festive celebrations at her 15,000-square-foot residence.

Besides offering glimpses of green trees for Christmas, she also offers insight into her equestrian life, where the horses on the property are grazing and riding.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner opens up about which family member she believes is the hardest to buy a gift for during the festive season.

"Kim is probably the hardest to give for - she's very specific and particular in her surroundings, her aesthetic, her décor," she tells E! News.

"Khloé's very similar to me. Kylie and Kendall love the nostalgia of it all. Kourtney loves all of it, and Rob's very much like we all are,” the internet celebrity continues.

Moreover, the Kardashian hosts an annual Christmas bash, on which Kris shares her approach, stating, "You have to set the date, get an invitation out - and that makes it real. "You have to have a great bar, have lots of festive cocktails - even if they're not alcoholic."

Meanwhile, the party is said to take place on Christmas Eve.