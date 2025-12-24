Photo: Liza Minnelli 'terrified' of looking fragile as wheelchair threatens 'legacy': Report

Liza Minnelli is reportedly afraid of losing her enduring legacy as her health declines.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the Cabaret legend has been spiraling over the thought of being stuck in a wheelchair for life.

"Everyone realizes Liza cannot dance anymore. At this point, she'll be lucky just to walk," a source confided.

They asdded, "It’s devastating for a woman who lived in movement."

Moreover, the source has also established that Minnelli's worst nightmare is about to come true as she is self-conscious about mobility aids, and has been resisting wheelchairs.

"She hates looking fragile," a close associate confided. "She's terrified the chair will overshadow her legacy."

Despite her anxieties, those close to Minnelli are rallying around her, determined to protect both her dignity and her storied place in entertainment history.

An emotional producer extended support by saying, "She doesn't have to move anymore – we move for her."