Country star Lainey Wilson wins big at 2025 ACM Awards

Lainey Wilson had a blast of a night at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards with major wins.

On Thursday, May 8, the country singer, who is engaged to American football quarterback Devlin Hodges, took home four coveted accoladed including the Entertainer of the Year Award.

She also bagged awards for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Whirlwind and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Notably the Yellowstone star beat out six other nominees— Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen— in the Entertainer of the Year category.

"Thank you so much. I love every single one of y’all in this category, and y’all have taken me under y’all’s wings, taken me out on the road with you, asked me to be on songs, supported me in every way that you possibly can," Wilson, 32, expressed her gratitude during the acceptance speech. "I will tell you this, I’m sure everybody deals with a little bit of imposter syndrome, but I won’t lie to you — I have a little bit."

Notably, among the group of Entertainer of the Year nominees, Johnson, Wallen and Wilson led the pack with seven total nominations each this year across all of the categories.