Billy Ray ‘dead’ to Miley Cyrus after shocking audio release: More inside

Miley Cyrus is not surprised about his father Billy Ray's audio tirade: Source

Billy Ray is “dead to Miley Cyrus’ after he called her daughter a “devil and a skank” in a shocking audio rant.

A source spilled to the DailyMail.com, “There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a skank. Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her.”

Miley previously stopped talking to Billy after he filed for divorce from Tish Cyrus back in 2022 after 28 years of marriage.

In the recording, Billy referred Miley as “that devil” in a shocking statement, “Everyone knows that devil's a skank.”

He then goes on to call his ex-wife Tish a “liar and a cheat”.

“Honestly, Miley is not surprised that these words came out of his mouth,” remarked an insider.

Another source stated, “Miley is mad, sad and also not giving a thing, all the emotions are there.”

The source noted, “Miley is over caring about what Billy Ray has to say about her, her mom or her siblings. Miley is as independent of a woman as possible, and she refuses to let her dad, or any man, break her heart.”

A third insider claimed, “Billy is trying to say that what he said about Miley, calling her a skank, was taken out of context.”

“But Miley is not even entertaining any of this. She won't be accepting any apologies,” added an insider.