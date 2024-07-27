Brad Pitt appears thoughtful at Formula One Grand Prix: Here’s why

Brad Pitt looks tense at Formula One after ongoing drama with Angelina Jolie: Source

Brad Pitt recently appeared serious at Formula One in Belgium amid his ongoing drama with Angelina Jolie.



In the photo shared via DailyMail.com, the Troy star donned a large pair of tinted glasses and long-sleeved white during practice ahead of the release of his upcoming movie F1.

Brad looked thoughtful in one of the pictures as he reportedly placed one hand on his hip and seemed to let out a sigh at one point.

A source told the outlet, “Brad is not going to drop this lawsuit – why would he?”

“This was a very standard business dispute but unfortunately, Angelina has consistently introduced personal elements that are meant for a divorce court,” shared an insider.

The source mentioned, “Angelina is asking him to put an end to the fighting as if she is a peacemaker. This is nothing more than to paint herself as the victim. This is not a fight.”

“This is a business dispute over the sale of property that was ultimately going to be for their kids. It was their inheritance, and she knows this,” noted an insider.

The source pointed out, “She is realising that she does not have a strong case anymore and she also knows that she may likely have to shell out the money by order of the courts.”

“Bringing very personal issues into a business lawsuit is backfiring on Angelina,” continued an insider.

The source dished, “It has exposed the weaknesses in her case and has complicated matters for both parties. She didn't need to do this.”

Another source declined allegations, saying, “Pitt is the one suing Angelina yet he somehow thinks he can say she's fighting him. She's the one out there saying they should focus on healing their family and he should drop his relentless attacks on her, but he's refusing.”

“Suing her for 67 million dollars because she refused to sign an NDA covering up his abuse is not a ‘simple business dispute,’” stated an insider.

The source added, “All Angelina wants is peace, but he is determined to continue fighting her and blaming everyone but himself for the situation he's now in.”