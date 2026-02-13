Ed Sheeran, Coldplay caught up in Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Ed Sheeran and Coldplay are reportedly feeling pressure as the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein case spreads.

While they are not linked directly to the convicted sex offender, the controversy affects them due to their connection with top talent agency Wasserman.

Citing a source, Rob Shuter revealed that the agency’s CEO, Casey Wasserman, has been drawn into controversy after newly released emails with Ghislaine Maxwell came to light.

The source said that simply being linked to the Epstein scandal is enough to cause concern.

“This is how reputations get singed,” one senior publicist told Shuter, “not by guilt — by proximity.”

The tension grew when rising singer Chappell Roan left Wasserman over ethical concerns, which prompted other clients to rethink their relationships.

An industry insider said, “Once one major star leaves, everyone starts reassessing. Phones are ringing. Lawyers are asking questions.”

“The Epstein files don’t just expose criminals,” added a veteran crisis manager. “They expose networks. And networks are everything.”

Last month, Wasserman claimed he "never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein."

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light," he said, adding that "as is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane.

“I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them."