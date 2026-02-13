Timothée Chalamet turns head on the 'show with good lighting'

Timothée Chalamet slays on French show 'Quotidien'

Quotidien, a French daily talk show, has been gaining attention on the internet lately for its "good lighting," which gives guests a baby glow. Timothée Chalamet is the latest celebrity to test it.



The results are stunningly radiant. The Dune star in the interview discussed his career and his latest movie, Marty Supreme.

One of the reasons the A24 film became such a hit was its guerrilla marketing campaign, and Chalamet reflects on the promotional blitz on Quotidien.

A fan page dedicated to the Academy-nominated actor on social media translated a clip from the show, “My focus is on releasing the film Marty Supreme, like all my films, in the biggest way possible."

He raves about French cinema and overall cinema, stating, "France has a great film culture—not every country in the world does—so I’m trying to keep cinema alive."

"And keeping cinema alive isn’t about trying to win awards; it’s about being part of everyday life, doing pop-up films, doing 'Crank That (Soulja Boy)' in Brazil, and giving it my all," he continues.

"I want to live and breathe cinema. I want everyone in the film industry to succeed—all my contemporaries, from Zendaya to Pierre Niney. I just want everything to work out."

Earlier, Margot Robbie also appeared on the French show, drawing similar stunning reactions from the internet.



