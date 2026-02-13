Megan Fox 'horrified' after ex-Machine Gun Kelly's 'risky behavior' comes to light

It is being reported that Megan Fox has started to panic that her daughter will be raised without her father’s presence after Machine Gun Kelly’s dangerous car stunts.

For those unaware, the American rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and actor posted a picture of himself to show him driving at 123mph, which sparked concern in his inner circle.

He took the blurred picture from behind the steering wheel, which showed a speedometer reading 123mph.

MGK then posted a black-and-white selfie in which he can be seen smoking what appeared to be a hand-rolled cigarette or joint.

Notably, the picture comes during the time when he is facing issues in his personal life, as he has parted ways with his Fox, with whom he shares a daughter.

For those unaware, the former couple welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade, in March 2025.

Megan decided to end her relationship with the Bloody Valentine crooner after she found him messaging other women during her pregnancy.

An insider told Radar Online that MGK’s latest stunt has worried her, as they are still co-parenting their daughter, Balde.

The source said, "Megan was horrified when she saw the image. Her immediate thought was not about headlines – it was about her daughter. The idea that Saga could lose her father because of a split-second decision terrifies her."

"Megan is already navigating life as a single mother again. The thought of something catastrophic happening because of risky behavior feels unbearable. It's not about control – it's about safety and responsibility,” the insider noted.