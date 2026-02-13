Victoria, David Beckham react to Marc Anthony defending them amid Brooklyn drama

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are said to be really thankful to Marc Anthony for stepping in to defend them after Brooklyn Beckham made several accusations against them.

An insider has revealed that the fashion designer and the former football icon spoke with Marc after he addressed the situation publicly.

Citing a source close to Beckhams, Rob Shuter claimed that the couple told the singer his words offered them comfort without attacking anyone.

After Brooklyn accused his parents of controlling his life and how Victoria hijacked his first dance with Nicola Peltz at their wedding, Marc told Hollywood Reporter, "I have nothing to say about what's happening with the family.

“They're a wonderful, wonderful family,” he added. "I've known them since before the kids were born. I'm godfather to Cruz.

“I'm really close to the family. But I have nothing to say about what happened there. It's extremely unfortunate how it's playing out - but [how it's playing out] is hardly the truth."

An insider said that while Victoria and David “hate that Marc was dragged into this,” they are grateful to him for speaking in their favour.

“He’s a longtime family friend. He didn’t deserve to be pulled into a very personal mess,” the insider said, adding that “they felt vindicated. Not because Marc attacked anyone — but because he told people to slow down.”

“This was never about a dance,” the insider continued. “It’s about deeper issues, and Marc became collateral damage.”

“They never imagined it would turn into this,” the source said of couple’s reaction on Brooklyn’s explosive social media post. “Especially not at Marc’s expense.”