Tori Spelling feels 'completely exhausted' due to THIS reason after divorce

Tori Spelling has reportedly caused stress for her inner circle after she suddenly backed out of a Las Vegas gig in January 2026.

An insider told Radar Online that "this is not like Tori at all. Anyone who knows her knows how serious things have to be for her to miss anything work-related.”

Just a few days before the '90s After Dark Party, the American actress was ready to co-host with Brian Austin Green, her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, but she stepped back because of health issues.

Notably, this gig comes after her divorce from Dean McDermott in November 2025, with whom she welcomed five children: Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 8.

The insider revealed that the Deadly Pursuits star is going through the most difficult time.

"She's carrying so much on her shoulders right now – between money worries, raising the kids on her own, the lack of steady acting work, and everything that's still unresolved with Dean. It's all become too much. She's completely exhausted, and it's clearly affecting her health," explained the source.

With the pain of ending her 18-year marriage, money woes are also "never far from her mind” and have taken a toll on her health.

McDermott and Spelling have built up more than $1.7 million in unpaid tax bills and are embroiled in lawsuits over personal loans and unpaid credit cards, as per court records.

"She's constantly living in the red, and she has been for years," the source shared.

Alluding to her super-rich mother, Candy Spelling, the insider said, "Candy could bail her out in a heartbeat, but she won't do it. It's got to be tough for Tori to know her mom could ease all this stress and just chooses not to.

"Tori is cracking under the weight of everything she's dealing with,” concluded the source.