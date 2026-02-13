Margaret Qualley recalls early days of acting career: 'I was scared'

Margaret Qualley opened up about her acting journey, revealing that it wasn't easy.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair published on Thursday, the 31-year-old actress discussed stressors she experienced when she first began her acting career.

“I started working so young, and when I first started acting, I was just overwhelmed," said Margaret. "I felt like if I was fully myself, women would hate me and men would hurt me. And so that took away some of the tools that come with being a woman because I was scared."

The Substance actress further shared, "Gradually, now that I feel like I have more control of my life, I can kind of lean more into the sensual and the feminine."

The daughter of actress Andie McDowell and former model Paul Qualley confessed that she had made many mistakes in the early days of her career.

"When I say mistakes. I don't mean it was the wrong thing, I mean I wouldn't do it again," she clarified.

The Happy Gilmore 2 star further told the outlet that her husband, Jack Antonoff, helped her gain confidence as an actor.

“Jack has helped me for sure, because he has made me feel more confident to explore all the parts of myself," said Margaret. "But I’m also thinking about Mother Earth and the divine feminine and surrender. Those are the things I’m trying to lean into, that moment in my life."

For those unversed, Margaret starred in several films, including The Leftovers, The Nice Guys, Poor Things, and Honey Don't!.