Chris Pratt takes hilarious dig at Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman’s height

Chris Pratt jokes about Deadpool & Wolverine Hugh Jackman's height: Photo

Chris Pratt has recently taken a hilarious dig at Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman’s height.



Taking to Instagram on July 25, the Jurassic World actor posted a photo of him and Ryan Reynolds, towering over another person, which Chris strategically covered the person’s face with a picture of Hugh.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star expressed his excitement for watching Deadpool & Wolverine in the cinema and even pulled Hugh’s leg in the caption.

“So, freaking excited for Deadpool & Wolverine!!! Going to be HUGE!!! We’re seeing it Saturday! Have you got your tickets?” wrote Chris.

He added, “Ryan is my son’s favorite actor. Which hurts. And what a treat to finally meet Hugh Jackman. I thought he’d be taller. Let’s go!! #mcu”

Interestingly, Ryan also jokingly said in the comment, “Hugh has a 6’2” face. But in person… bam. 4’11”.”



Meanwhile, Chris previously appeared as Star-Lord in 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and could reprise his role in the future.

At the time of Guardians Vol. 3 release, director James Gunn revealed that there would be another Guardians movie in the coming days.

“We always want to give somebody a little something special. And Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to be able to do a Legendary Star-Lord movie,” he stated.